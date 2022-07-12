Israel reports 11 new monkeypox cases, total at 66

In addition to the vaccines that have already been used in the country, Israel is purchasing third-generation vaccines against the virus, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry

The number of monkeypox cases in Israel rose to 66 with 11 new cases reported, the state's Health Ministry has said.

In addition to the vaccines that have already been used in the country, Israel is purchasing third-generation vaccines against the virus, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

It called again on the residents to see a doctor if they developed a fever, blistering rash, or were near a person suspected of being infected with the virus.

An upcoming shipment from the Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic is expected to include 2,000 vaccine doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 1,000 people, according to the Hebrew-language daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, and humans can also get infected with the virus.

Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The rash eventually forms a scab, which later will fall off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious.

