Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Israels foreign minister confirms Hamas top leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza

Israel's foreign minister confirms Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza

Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Gaza Strip
AP |

Top

Yahya Sinwar has topped Israel's 'most-wanted' list since the beginning of its war with Hamas just over a year ago. His killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group

Israel's foreign minister confirms Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israel's foreign minister confirms Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza
x
00:00

Israel's foreign minister has confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war.


Sinwar has topped Israel's 'most-wanted' list since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war just over a year ago, and his killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group, news agency AP reported. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas of his death.


Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar's killing a "military and moral achievement for the Israeli army".


"The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza, without Hamas and without Iranian control," Katz said in a statement. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news hamas israel gaza strip International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK