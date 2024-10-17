Yahya Sinwar has topped Israel's 'most-wanted' list since the beginning of its war with Hamas just over a year ago. His killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel's foreign minister confirms Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza x 00:00

Israel's foreign minister has confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinwar has topped Israel's 'most-wanted' list since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war just over a year ago, and his killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group, news agency AP reported. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas of his death.

Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar's killing a "military and moral achievement for the Israeli army".

"The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza, without Hamas and without Iranian control," Katz said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.