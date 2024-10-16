Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli strikes on southern Gaza leave at least 15 dead

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza leave at least 15 dead

Updated on: 16 October,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Deir al-Balah
Agencies

Top

The dead include three children and one woman, according to hospital records

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza leave at least 15 dead

People gather at the funeral of Abbas Nilforoushan. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza leave at least 15 dead
Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least 15 people overnight, including six children and two women, Palestinian medical officials said on Tuesday. A strike early Tuesday hit a house in the southern town of Beni Suhaila, killing at least 10 people from one extended family, according to Nasser Hospital in nearby Khan Younis. 


The dead include three children and one woman, according to hospital records. An Associated Press camera operator at the hospital counted the bodies. In the nearby town of Fakhari, a strike hit a house early Tuesday, killing five people, including three children and a woman, according to the European Hospital, where the casualties were taken.


Top leaders attend funeral in Tehran


The funeral of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah drew the largest crowd of top leaders in the paramilitary organisation for the first time since Tehran fired a ballistic missile at Israel.

