Israel strikes at refugee tents, kills 25

After the attack near Rafah, an Israeli national was found dead in the West Bank of Palestine

Remaining refugees walk past the tents’ remnants, a day after the attack. PIC/PTI

Israeli strikes on tent camps near Rafah on Friday killed at least 25 people and wounded another 50, according to the territory’s Heath Ministry and emergency workers. According to Ahmed Radwan, a spokesperson for the Civil Defence first responders in Rafah, a few witnesses informed the rescue workers about the shelling at two locations in the same coastal area that was filled with makeshift tents. These locations, affirmed by the Civil Defence, were just outside an Israeli-designated safe zone on the Mediterranean coast, known as Muwasi. The Israeli military said the episode was under review but there were no Israeli forces’ involvement.

“We were in our tent, and they hit with a sound bomb near the Red Cross tents, and then my husband came out at the first sound,” said Mona Ashour, who lost her husband after he went to investigate what was happening. “Then they hit us with the second one, which was a little closer to the entrance of the Red Cross.”

Hasan al-Najjar said his sons were killed helping people who panicked after the first strike. “My two sons went after they heard the women and children screaming,” he said at the hospital. “They went to save the women, but they struck [Israel]the place again, and my sons were martyred.” Meanwhile, an Israeli national was found dead in the northern Palestinian town, of the West Bank on Saturday morning. Israeli forces shot dead two militants in the same West Bank town on Friday and are currently operating in the area.

