Israel tells Palestinians to evacuate Beit Hanoun

A Palestinian girl recovers items scattered on the floor in Deir el-Balah in Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, after Israeli bombardment. Pic/AFP

Israel called on Palestinians in Beit Hanoun to evacuate on Wednesday morning following rocket attacks on Sderot and Ashkelon from the northern Gaza town. Colonel Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defence Force’s Arabic-language spokesman, tweeted a list of zones to be evacuated, instructing residents to take shelter in Gaza City. The army has assessed that frew than 200,000 Palestinian civilians are currently in northern Gaza.

“Hamas and terrorist organisations are firing rockets from your area towards the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee tweeted. Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired three rockets from northern Gaza at Ashkelon and Sderot on Tuesday. One was shot down and the other two landed in open areas. No casualties or damage were caused.

The army on Tuesday temporarily closed a road used for delivering humanitarian aid after five soldiers were injured by Hamas fire. The corridor leads from the Kerem Shalom border crossing northward to Gaza City.

Israelis warned of cyber threats

The Israel National Cyber Directorate detected an increase in attempts to hack into various Israeli systems and disrupt services due to the current security situation. These attempts are expected to increase. The authorities have warned citizens to be vigilant.

