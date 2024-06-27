Israeli national security advisor says cannot get Hamas to completely disappear because it’s a concept

Damage caused by an Israeli airstrike on Khiam village near the Lebanese border with Israeli. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel to roll out plan to replace Hamas rule in northern Gaza x 00:00

Jerusalem will “soon” roll out a plan to replace Hamas governance in northern Gaza, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday. Speaking at Reichman University’s annual Herzliya Conference, Hanegbi said that the collapse of Hamas’s military ability to rule will open opportunities “for countries that want to see a governing alternative to Hamas in Gaza, with local leadership in Gaza, to join this process.”

He explained that Gaza’s new leadership will include Israel’s Abraham Accords partners, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations, while the Israeli military continues “cleansing the area” of Hamas’s presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been talking about this notion of ‘the day after’ for many months and the main thing that we’ve tried to emphasize throughout is that it’s mainly the day after Hamas in the sense that we don’t need to wait for it to disappear, because that process could take a long time. You cannot completely get Hamas to disappear because it’s an idea, a concept.” The US has pressed Israeli officials to clarify a vision for Gaza’s governance after the war.

Ship in Aden and Elitat port city targetted

Suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Wednesday targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, while a separate attack claimed by Iraqi militants allied with the rebels targeted the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, authorities said. The attacks follow the departure of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after an eight-month deployment in which the aircraft carrier led the American response to the Houthi assaults.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever