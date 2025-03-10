Israel to send team to Qatar amid ceasefire talks

An Israeli official said that there is no particular progress in the talks that led to a decision and denied reports that Hamas agreed to a Ramadan ceasefire extension.

Israel will send a negotiating team to Doha in Qatar on Monday, as per a statement from the Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu’s Office. The development comes after Hamas indicated it is willing to agree to a temporary extension of the Gaza ceasefire over Ramadan.

An Israeli official said that there is no particular progress in the talks that led to a decision and denied reports that Hamas agreed to a Ramadan ceasefire extension. Hamas says it sees “positive indicators” for the start of talks on a second phase of the truce and denies reports it has signalled an openness to a temporary ceasefire instead of an end to Israel’s war.

Four European powers and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorsed an Egypt-led proposal for Gaza’s reconstruction that counters Trump’s expulsion proposal. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued their offensive in the occupied West Bank.Agencies

Daughter of Hamas terrorist arrested

Israeli Police arrested the daughter of a Hamas operative after she placed a note praising the terror group on the windshield of a police van in eastern Jerusalem. When the minor was arrested she praised Hamas in response to questions.

Man protests by climbing Big Ben

A man was arrested early on Sunday after he climbed the Big Ben tower at the Palace of Westminster in central London while barefoot and holding a Palestinian flag. The man, staging a protest, caused traffic in the area to come to a halt for much of Saturday as as authorities tried to get him down.

