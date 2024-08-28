Breaking News
Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Khan Yunis
Palestinian health officials say 8 children among dead

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Israeli air raids across Gaza kill 18
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 18 people, including eight children.


The Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government, said three children and their mother were killed in an airstrike late Monday in the Tufah neighborhood of Gaza City. It said three other people were missing after the strike.



Another strike late Monday hit a building in downtown Gaza City, killing a child, three women and a man, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.


In southern Gaza, a strike on a home early Tuesday killed five people, including a man, his three children as young as 3 years old and a woman, according to a casualty list provided by Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where the bodies were taken.

Another airstrike early Tuesday flattened a home west of Khan Younis, killing at least four people, including a child, according to Nasser Hospital, where the dead were taken.

40K
Approx. no. of people killed in Gaza

israel gaza strip palestine news world news hamas International news

