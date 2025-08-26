An Israeli strike hit Gaza’s Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, killing 15 people, including four journalists from AP, Al Jazeera, and Reuters. The attack occurred as rescue crews arrived after the first missile hit. Meanwhile, Israel welcomed Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah and accused Hamas of oppressing civilians in Gaza

A Palestinian youth stands on a street strewn with rubble following an explosion in the Saftawi neighbourhood, in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday. PIC/AFP

An Israeli strike hit a southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing 15 people according to hospital records. The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed when one missile hit and was followed in the same spot by another missile moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said. Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

An Israeli strike hit a southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing 15 people according to hospital records. The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed when one missile hit and was followed in the same spot by another missile moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said. Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

Four journalists killed

Among the 15 killed were four journalists including 33-year-old Mariam Dagga, a visual journalist who had worked for The Associated Press since the start of the war. Dagga recently reported on Nasser Hospital doctors struggling to save children with no prior health issues who were dying or wasting away from starvation. Al Jazeera and Reuters also confirmed their journalists and freelancers were among those killed. A total of 192 journalists have been killed in Gaza in the 22-month conflict.

Disarming Hezbollah

Israel acknowledged the Lebanese Government’s decision, led by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to work toward the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025. Israel stated it is ready to support Lebanon in these efforts and noted that if the disarmament was done, it would consider reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of the Israeli military presence in five locations of southern Lebanon.

‘Hamas targeting civilians in Gaza’

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj Gen Ghassan Alian, published on Monday a series of videos on X showing Hamas operatives beating, abusing, and shooting Gaza residents. “The footage illustrates how Hamas oppresses the population, abuses civilians, and uses violence in order to maintain its bloody rule and consolidate its power,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever