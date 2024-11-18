At least 11 people were killed and 48 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Tyre region. The strikes come amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah and recent targeted attacks, including the killing of Hezbollah’s media chief in Beirut.

At least 11 people were killed and 48 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyre region, as per AFP reports quoting the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The strikes in Tyre follow a series of Israeli military operations in Lebanon over recent weeks. Late October airstrikes in the same area caused injuries to 16 people and damage to several heritage sites, according to earlier reports from Al Jazeera.

These latest attacks come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with recent strikes targeting key individuals. As per ANI, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out an airstrike in Beirut on Sunday that killed Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief.

The IDF, in a post on the social media platform X, confirmed Afif's death, describing him as the “Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah”. The IDF stated that Afif was a senior military operative closely connected to Hezbollah's leadership and actively involved in planning and executing terrorist operations against Israel.

In the post, the IDF added, “Afif’s messages to Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel. He was also responsible for psychological terror operations targeting the Israeli public.” The statement further emphasized that Afif’s contributions had significant influence on Hezbollah’s activities against Israel.

The attacks in Tyre and the killing of Afif have unfolded alongside a domestic security incident in Israel. On Sunday, three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence. Earlier in October, Netanyahu's private home was reportedly targeted by a Hezbollah drone. Israeli media published images showing cracks in a bedroom window caused by the drone’s impact, though it did not penetrate the structure.

The escalation has raised concerns about the growing instability in the region. The strikes in Tyre are a stark reminder of the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, highlighting the potential for further conflict. As per ANI, the situation remains tense, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Lebanon’s Tyre region, rich in historical heritage, has suffered significantly from the ongoing violence, and the civilian toll continues to rise.

(With inputs from ANI)