Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Liquor, cash worth Rs 546.84 cr seized
Mumbai: Fiancée, family booked for man’s suicide on Facebook Live
Maharashtra elections 2024: FIR against click-happy cop for pic of ballot paper
Mumbai: ‘Mom’ robs actor’s wife out of nearly Rs 1 lakh via texts
Mumbai: ‘Walkability a constant fight for space and safety’
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Seven deaths 65 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in 24 hours

Seven deaths, 65 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in 24 hours

Updated on: 17 November,2024 03:40 PM IST  |  Beirut
ANI |

Top

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the total toll since the beginning of the aggression up until yesterday has reached 3,452 dead and 14,664 wounded.

Seven deaths, 65 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in 24 hours

Rescue workers and people search for victims after an Israeli airstrike in Aalmat village, Lebanon. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Seven deaths, 65 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in 24 hours
x
00:00

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today that Israeli airstrikes across various areas in Lebanon resulted in the death of 7 people while 65 others were wounded over the past 24 hours.


The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the total toll since the beginning of the aggression up until yesterday has reached 3,452 dead and 14,664 wounded.


In the past 24 hours, 145 airstrikes and shelling attacks were recorded on various regions of Lebanon, bringing the total number of assaults since the beginning of the aggression to 13,222.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel Lebanon gaza strip hamas International news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK