An airstrike carried by Israel over Iran’s covert nuclear activities at Taleghan 2 have raised questions of the Islamic Republic’s commitment to non-proliferation

Smoke billowing from the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanon. Pic/X

Listen to this article Israeli strike destroys Iran’s allegedly defunct nuclear programme: Report x 00:00

Iran’s Taleghan 2 facility, linked to the country’s defunct Amad nuclear programme, was reportedly destroyed in the Israeli strike carried out on the Islamic Republic late October. The nuclear programme had recently shown signs of renewed activity. Despite Iranian officials denying any pursuit of nuclear weapons, evidence from Israeli and US intelligence suggested otherwise. Satellite imagery has confirmed the complete destruction of the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack followed warnings from the US and Israel about suspicious research activities, which Iran has reportedly ignored. This has raised fresh doubts about Iran’s adherence to its commitments under the nuclear treaty, further complicating its relations with the international community.

On October 26, Israel carried out a retaliatory air strike on Iran’s Parchin military complex, targeting the Taleghan 2 facility. Though the Iranian officials denied any significant damage, the strike reportedly dealt a significant blow to Iran’s military operations, destroying advanced equipment essential for developing explosives crucial to nuclear detonation.



A closeup satellite imagery of the nuclear facility in Iran from Nov 2022

The aftermath of these strikes poses significant geopolitical implications. With heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, the region faces the risk of further destabilisation and threats to external sovereignty. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to take a deeper look at Iran’s lack of transparency, with discussions likely to influence upcoming resolutions. Meanwhile, the possibility of stricter sanctions looms over Iran as Western powers weigh their response.

As diplomatic avenues remain uncertain, the world closely monitors Iran’s next steps. Whether Tehran chooses to engage with negotiators from the West or further restricts cooperation with the IAEA, will eventually determine the trajectory of its nuclear program and its standing on the international stage.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever