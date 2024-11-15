15 trucks carrying aid allowed into Gaza

Israel says food, water and medical supplies sent into war-torn region

Palestinians storming trucks loaded with humanitarian aid. File Pic/AP

Israel says 15 trucks carrying aid have been allowed into northern Gaza, where aid groups have warned that a monthlong Israeli offensive could cause a famine.

The trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday with aid from the United Arab Emirates, said the military body handling aid deliveries into the territory, COGAT. It said the aid consisted of food and water as well as hygiene, shelter and medical supplies. UN agencies did not immediately confirm the delivery of the aid.



Smoke plumes rise after an airstrike in Beirut. Pic/AFP

Israeli forces have encircled the Gaza Strip’s northernmost areas for the past month, saying Hamas militants have regrouped there. Experts say the Israeli military campaign has caused a new wave of displaced civilians and warn that famine is imminent or may already be happening there.

Meanwhile, the New York-based rights group, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Thursday that Israel has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, including massive forced displacements that amount to ethnic cleansing.

Air strikes killed 200 Hezb terrorists in a week

Israeli air raids have killed approximately 200 Hezbollah terrorists and destroyed 140 rocket launchers in the past week, the Israel Defense Forces disclosed on Thursday morning. The IDF said the launchers posed “an immediate threat” to the Israeli home front and soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Targets included a launcher from which rockets were fired into the Western Galilee and central Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday, the army added. Among the terrorists eliminated in the strikes were the head of battalion operations and the head of battalion anti-tank weapons in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the coastal sector.

