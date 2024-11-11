Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Man dead, another injured after fire in Goregaon
Baba Siddique murder case: Absconding shooter, two others arrested from UP
BJP MP warns beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme', EC issues notice
Two held with gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli airstrikes kill 17 in Gaza 20 in northern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes kill 17 in Gaza, 20 in northern Lebanon

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

Top

Dr Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue

Israeli airstrikes kill 17 in Gaza, 20 in northern Lebanon

A damaged car lies amid the destruction in Hadath Baalbeck village in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa valley. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli airstrikes kill 17 in Gaza, 20 in northern Lebanon
x
00:00

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people on Sunday in Lebanon and the northern Gaza Strip.


An Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people in the village of Aalmat, north of Beirut and far from the areas in southern and eastern Lebanon where the militant Hezbollah group has a major presence. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said a further six people were wounded. There was no immediate Israeli comment.


In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a home sheltering displaced people in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya killed at least 17 people, according to the director of a nearby hospital that received the bodies.


Dr Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip Lebanon world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK