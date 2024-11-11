Israeli airstrikes kill 17 in Gaza, 20 in northern Lebanon

Dr Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue

A damaged car lies amid the destruction in Hadath Baalbeck village in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa valley. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people on Sunday in Lebanon and the northern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people in the village of Aalmat, north of Beirut and far from the areas in southern and eastern Lebanon where the militant Hezbollah group has a major presence. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said a further six people were wounded. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a home sheltering displaced people in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya killed at least 17 people, according to the director of a nearby hospital that received the bodies.

Dr Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue.

