Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel ends agreement with UN aid agency

Israel ends agreement with UN aid agency

Updated on: 05 November,2024 09:44 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

Meanwhile on Sunday, Israel said its troops had carried out a ground raid into Syria to seize a Syrian it accuses of working with Iran

Israel ends agreement with UN aid agency

People check burnt vehicles after an attack by Israeli settlers in a residential area of Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israel ends agreement with UN aid agency
x
00:00

Israel said on Monday it terminated the agreement facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the main aid provider in Gaza, in what appeared to be a step to implement a legislation passed last month that would prevent it from operating in Israel.


Israel says the agency UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. UNRWA denies the allegations and says it takes measures to ensure its neutrality. Meanwhile on Sunday, Israel said its troops had carried out a ground raid into Syria to seize a Syrian it accuses of working with Iran.


Iran executes Jewish citizen convicted of murder


Iran on Monday executed a Jewish citizen convicted of murdering another man in 2022 following a personal dispute, reports said. It was a rare case of an execution of member of a religious minority in the predominately Muslim nation. Arvin Ghahremani, 23, was put to death after the country’s Supreme Court affirmed the capital punishment handed down in the case last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel palestine news world news hamas

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK