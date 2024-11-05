Israel ends agreement with UN aid agency

Meanwhile on Sunday, Israel said its troops had carried out a ground raid into Syria to seize a Syrian it accuses of working with Iran

People check burnt vehicles after an attack by Israeli settlers in a residential area of Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank. Pic/AFP

Israel said on Monday it terminated the agreement facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the main aid provider in Gaza, in what appeared to be a step to implement a legislation passed last month that would prevent it from operating in Israel.

Israel says the agency UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. UNRWA denies the allegations and says it takes measures to ensure its neutrality. Meanwhile on Sunday, Israel said its troops had carried out a ground raid into Syria to seize a Syrian it accuses of working with Iran.

Iran executes Jewish citizen convicted of murder

Iran on Monday executed a Jewish citizen convicted of murdering another man in 2022 following a personal dispute, reports said. It was a rare case of an execution of member of a religious minority in the predominately Muslim nation. Arvin Ghahremani, 23, was put to death after the country’s Supreme Court affirmed the capital punishment handed down in the case last year.

