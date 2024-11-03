Iran threatens Israel, US, with ‘crushing response’

Khamenei emphasised that this response is not only about revenge but a “logical move” aligned with Islamic laws, ethics, religion and international laws to counter global arrogance

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday issued a warning to the US and Israel, and said that both countries will “receive a crushing response” for their actions against Iran.

Khamenei emphasised that this response is not only about revenge but a “logical move” aligned with Islamic laws, ethics, religion and international laws to counter global arrogance.

Sharing a post on X, Khamenei wrote, “The US and the Zionist regime will definitely receive a crushing response for what they do against #Iran and the #Resistance Front.”

The United States of America and the Zionist regime will definitely receive a crushing response for what they do against #Iran and the #Resistance Front. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 2, 2024

In another post, he wrote, “This isn’t just about revenge. It’s about a logical move, in line with our religion, ethics, Islamic laws, and international laws [against Global Arrogance]. Country’s officials will not hesitate or show the least neglect in this regard. Be certain of this.”

No. of major Iranian attacks on Israel

Hezb leader killed, another captured

Israel announced the elimination of Jaafar Khader Faour, commander of the Nasser Unit’s Missiles and Rockets Array, in southern Lebanon. Another Hezbollah official, Imad Amhaz who is said to have “significant knowledge” of the group, was captured during a raid.

