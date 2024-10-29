Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > X suspends Iran supreme leaders account after 2 posts

‘X’ suspends Iran supreme leader’s account after 2 posts

Updated on: 29 October,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Tehran
Agencies |

Top

The move came after Israel attacked Iran on Saturday

‘X’ suspends Iran supreme leader’s account after 2 posts

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Listen to this article
‘X’ suspends Iran supreme leader’s account after 2 posts
x
00:00

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s new account on social media platform X has been suspended, just after two posts, according to Jerusalem Post. The 85-year-old leader had posted two messages on X in Hebrew before the Elon Musk-owned messaging platform suspended his account. The move came after Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.


Meanwhile, Khamenei on Sunday said that it is up to the authorities to convey Iran’s power to Israel and act in the country’s interest. He said that the Israeli regime has made miscalculations towards Iran, as it is yet to know the country and its people and understand the level of their power and determination. “We should make them understand all these,” Iran’s Supreme leader said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news iran Elon Musk israel jerusalem tehran

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK