‘X’ suspends Iran supreme leader’s account after 2 posts

The move came after Israel attacked Iran on Saturday

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s new account on social media platform X has been suspended, just after two posts, according to Jerusalem Post. The 85-year-old leader had posted two messages on X in Hebrew before the Elon Musk-owned messaging platform suspended his account. The move came after Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Khamenei on Sunday said that it is up to the authorities to convey Iran’s power to Israel and act in the country’s interest. He said that the Israeli regime has made miscalculations towards Iran, as it is yet to know the country and its people and understand the level of their power and determination. “We should make them understand all these,” Iran’s Supreme leader said.

