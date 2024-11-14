Three Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli airstrikes

The army also confirmed the elimination of Muhammad Musa Salah, Hezbollah’s commander of the Khiam area in October

Destruction caused by an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut. Pic/AFP

Three Hezbollah field commanders have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday. The IDF said Ayman Muhammad Nabulsi, the incoming commander of Hezbollah’s ‘Nasser’ Unit’s anti-tank missile array in the southern Lebanese area of Hajir was killed on Sunday. Also confirmed killed in a recent strike was Hajj Ali Yussef Salah, who served as the Hezbollah commander of the Tebnit area along with another commander of the Ghajar area.

The army also confirmed the elimination of Muhammad Musa Salah, Hezbollah’s commander of the Khiam area in October. Salah was responsible for the launches of more than 2,500 rockets at northern Israel and at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Tuesday night that airstrikes destroyed “a majority” of Hezbollah’s weapons storage and missile manufacturing facilities located under the Dahieh district” of Beirut. Dahieh is a Shi’ite stronghold in the southern area of Lebanon’s capital city. Agencies

3 siblings among 6 killed in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza killed three siblings aged 6 and under, among at least six people killed in airstrikes in the war-ravaged territory, Palestinian medics said on Wednesday. The Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency service said the three children were killed in a strike on a home near a clinic in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp, where Israel has been waging an offensive for over a month. In the central city of Deir al-Balah, a strike hit a tent in the western side of the city, killing at least two people, including a 15-year-old boy. Another strike on a tent in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp killed a man.

