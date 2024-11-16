Breaking News
Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

Top

Lebanese emergency workers were digging through the rubble on Thursday evening to search for more of their colleagues still trapped under the destroyed rescue center, the group said in a statement. At least three civil defense members were wounded

A building collapses after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Pic/AFP

Israeli air strikes kill at least 12 Lebanese rescuers
An Israeli airstrike killed at least 12 Lebanese rescue workers on Thursday inside a civil defense center in the eastern city of Baalbek, according to health and rescue officials, hours after state media in Syria said Israeli strikes in and around the capital killed at least 15 people.


Lebanese emergency workers were digging through the rubble on Thursday evening to search for more of their colleagues still trapped under the destroyed rescue center, the group said in a statement. At least three civil defense members were wounded.


Hezbollah attacks Israeli army base 


Hezbollah said that it targeted the Tel Haim military base in Tel Aviv, located approximately 120 km from the Lebanon border. Hezbollah said it used “qualitative missiles” to target the base which belongs to the military intelligence division of the Israel.

israel Lebanon news world news International news

