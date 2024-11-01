Israeli airstrikes pound the eastern Lebanon city of Baalbek

Israel said it was targeting sites connected to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Damage caused by Israeli airstrikes that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Abbassiyeh. Pic/AFP

Israeli airstrikes pounded the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Wednesday, killing at least 19 people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry and state-run news agency. Hours earlier, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for residents in the entire city—including its ancient Roman temple complex that has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Israel said it was targeting sites connected to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Some 1.2 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Lebanon, according to government estimates. Lebanon’s Heath Ministry said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 12,900 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel, drawing retaliation. Israeli ground forces invaded southern Lebanon at the beginning of October 2024.

