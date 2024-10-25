Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli strike on school turned shelter kills 17

Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 17

Updated on: 25 October,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

Top

Another 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties

Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 17

Damaged cars and buildings at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 17
x
00:00

An Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people on Thursday, mostly women and children, Palestinian medical officials said.


Another 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. Among the dead were seven children as young as 11 months, as well as three women. There was no immediate comment from Israel which has carried out several strikes on schools-turned-shelters in recent months, saying it precisely targets Hamas militants hiding among civilians.


Two arrested for plan to attack Israelis in Lanka


Two persons have been arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of planning a terror attack on Israeli nationals in the country after India provided intelligence on the threat, police said. Security was beefed up in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay following information about a possible attack in the area. One of the suspects had arrived in the country from Iraq. The Indian alert said the attack could take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news israel gaza strip hamas

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK