Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 17

Another 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties

Damaged cars and buildings at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek. Pic/AFP

An Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people on Thursday, mostly women and children, Palestinian medical officials said.

Another 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. Among the dead were seven children as young as 11 months, as well as three women. There was no immediate comment from Israel which has carried out several strikes on schools-turned-shelters in recent months, saying it precisely targets Hamas militants hiding among civilians.

Two arrested for plan to attack Israelis in Lanka

Two persons have been arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of planning a terror attack on Israeli nationals in the country after India provided intelligence on the threat, police said. Security was beefed up in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay following information about a possible attack in the area. One of the suspects had arrived in the country from Iraq. The Indian alert said the attack could take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23.

