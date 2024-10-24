The arrests came following an alert from Indian intelligence which stated that the attack on Israeli citizens could take place between October 19 and 23 in Sri Lanka

Three people have been arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of plotting an attack against Israeli tourists in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay, Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath said on Thursday, October 24.

He said all the three suspects arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division of the police are Sri Lankan nationals. The accused are being interrogated to ascertain if they had a plan to carry out the attack targeting Israelis, news agency PTI stated, quoting the minister.

Responding to the opposition's criticism that the public was not informed about the threat until the United States (US) embassy issued its travel advisory, he said, "We did not inform the public until the information could be verified."

The minister added that the government had taken swift action to provide security at all coastal areas and tourism sites in Sri Lanka after receiving the information.

According to Herath, adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all tourists and also informed that US Ambassador Julie Chung had informed the government of the travel advisory on the Arugam Bay security situation.

According to PTI, the US had warned its citizens to avoid the popular tourists' resort on the eastern coast until further notice. Security has been stepped up in the region.

Earlier, the police announced the arrest of two people. The arrests came following an alert from Indian intelligence which stated that the attack could take place between October 19 and 23, they said.

On Wednesday, the US embassy and the British High Commission in Colombo issued statements warning their citizens that they had received credible information targeting Arugam Bay and urged tourists to avoid the area until further notice.

Meanwhile, the police in Sri Lanka said that the security net has been extended to the southern coast and the southeastern resort areas.

Sri Lanka's Muslim minority groups have condemned the wars in Gaza and Lebanon by holding continuous anti-Israel protests, reported PTI.

Several posts have appeared on social media calling for a boycott of Israeli businesses on the east coast.

The police vowed to accord protection to all foreign nationals. A hotline has been set up for tourists to alert authorities of any suspicious activities.

