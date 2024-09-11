Breaking News
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens more

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens more

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

At least 20, including 16 women and children killed in Gaza Strip

Palestinian children walk past a mosque that was hit in an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes on Palestinian territories have killed more than two-dozen Palestinians on Wednesday, according to local officials. They say an Israeli airstrike killed five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, and at least 20 people, including 16 women and children, were killed in the Gaza Strip.


Gaza’s Health Ministry says Tuesday’s strike on a tent camp in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone killed at least 19 people.



The Health Ministry says over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began. It does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count. The war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.


