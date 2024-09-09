Meanwhile, health workers in Gaza wrap up the Phase-II of polio vaccination

People in Tel Aviv protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israelis protest again as the toll in Gaza grows x 00:00

Israelis again poured into the streets for another large protest over the government’s failure to secure the return of remaining hostages in Gaza, while hospital and local authorities said Israeli air raids in the territory killed more than a dozen people overnight into Sunday.

Meanwhile, health workers wrapped up the second phase of an urgent polio vaccination campaign designed to prevent a large-scale outbreak. The drive, launched after the first polio case in the Palestinian enclave in 25 years, aims to vaccinate 640,000 children during a war that has destroyed Gaza’s health care system and much of its infrastructure. The third phase of vaccinations will be in the north.

Israel kept up its military offensive. In central Gaza’s urban refugee camp of Nuseirat, Al-Awda Hospital said it received the bodies of nine people killed in two air raids. One hit a residential building, killing four people and wounding at least 10, while five people were killed in a strike on a house in western Nuseirat.

Separately, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, central Gaza’s main hospital, said a woman and her two children were killed in a strike on a house in the nearby urban refugee camp of Bureij.

In northern Gaza, an airstrike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in the town of Jabaliya killed at least four people and wounded about two dozen others, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence authority, which operates under the territory’s Hamas-run government. Israel’s military said it struck a Hamas command post embedded in a former school compound.

3 Israelis killed at border crossing

Three Israelis were shot and killed Sunday at the border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. Israel said the gunman approached the Allenby Bridge Crossing from the Jordanian side and opened fire at Israeli forces, who killed the assailant.

Hezbollah fires 50 rockets at Israel

Hezbollah launched around 50 rockets into northern Israel from Lebanon overnight on Saturday night, mostly targeting the Kiryat Shmona area. Israel said most were intercepted though a few landed, causing some damage but no injuries.

