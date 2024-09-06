Overnight air raids also killed four others in West Bank region

Palestinian fighters carry the body of one of the five men killed in the Tubas area, south of Jenin. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Israeli strikes kill son of prominent jailed militant x 00:00

Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank killed five people, including the son of a prominent jailed militant. Israel has been carrying out large-scale raids in the territory over the past week that it says are aimed at dismantling militant groups and preventing attacks. The Palestinians fear a widening of the war in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strikes overnight in the northern West Bank town of Tubas killed five people, including Mohammed Zubeidi, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday. His father, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a well-known militant commander during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and took part in a rare jail break in 2021 before being arrested and returned to prison days later. The Israeli military said it conducted three airstrikes in Tubas on militants who threatened its soldiers.

Munich police kill gunman near Israeli Consulate

Police in Munich exchanged fire with a man on Thursday, fatally wounding the suspect in an area near a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history and the Israeli Consulate. Police officers were alerted about a person carrying a ‘long gun’ in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich, at around 9 am. They exchanged fire with the suspect who was killed.

Hezbollah fighters launch 30 rocketsat Northern Israel

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that about 30 rocket launches were detected which crossed from the territory of Lebanon into Israel. Some of them were intercepted and some fell in open areas. Firefighters were working to put out a fire that broke out in the Kfar Blum area caused by one of the rockets. There were no casualties.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever