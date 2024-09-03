General strike over hostages leads to closures in Israel

Some areas ignore protest calls, reflecting political split

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages demand their release during a rally in Tel Aviv. Pic/AFP

A call for a general strike in Israel to protest the failure to return hostages held in Gaza has led to closures and other disruptions around the country, including at its main international airport. But the call was being ignored in some areas on Monday, reflecting deep political divisions.

Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets late Sunday in grief and anger after six hostages were found dead in Gaza. The families and much of the public blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying they could have been returned alive in a deal with Hamas to end the nearly 11-month-old war.

But others support Netanyahu’s strategy of maintaining relentless military pressure on Hamas, whose October 7 attack into Israel triggered the war. They say it will eventually force the militants to give in to Israeli demands, potentially lead to more successful rescues and ultimately annihilate the group.

Israel’s largest trade union, the Histadrut, called for a general strike for Monday, the first since the start of the war. It aims to shut down or disrupt major sectors of the economy, including banking, health care and the country’s main airport.

Houthis target 2 ships in Red Sea

Suspected attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted two ships in the Red Sea on Monday, authorities said, near where crews hope to salvage a tanker loaded with oil and still ablaze after another assault by the group. Meanwhile, the efforts to salvage the still-burning Sounion seek to head off the potential ecological disaster posed by its cargo of 1 million barrels of crude oil.

