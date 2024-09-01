Israel recovers the bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza

Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin among the dead

A Palestinian man walks past a damaged shop along a street torn up by Israeli bulldozers in Jenin. Pic/AFP

Israel on Sunday said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including a young Israeli-American man who became one of the most well-known captives held by Hamas as his parents met with world leaders and pressed for his release.

The military said all six had been killed shortly before the arrival of Israeli forces. Their recovery sparked calls for mass protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom many Israelis blame for failing to bring them back alive in a deal with Hamas to end the 10-month-old war. Negotiations over such a deal have dragged on for months.

Almog Sarusi, Alex Lubnov, Carmel Gat, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi and Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Pics/AFP

Netanyahu said Israel would hold Hamas accountable for killing the hostages in “cold blood,” and blamed the militant group for the stalled negotiations, saying “whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal.”

Militants seized Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, and four of the other hostages at a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas’ October 7 attack, which triggered the war.

3 Israeli cops killed in West Bank

Palestinian militants killed three Israeli police officers on Sunday when they opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank. The Khalil al-Rahman Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack.

Large-scale polio vaccinations begin

Palestinian health authorities and UN agencies on Sunday began a large-scale campaign of vaccinations against polio in the Gaza Strip. The campaign aims to reach 6.4 lakh children.

