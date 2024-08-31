Israel says it targeted gunmen who seized the vehicle and started driving

People check a burnt car in Zababdeh, southeast of Jenin, following an Israeli army raid. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Aid group says Israel hit convoy to hospital in Gaza x 00:00

An Israeli missile hit a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing several people from a local transportation company, the American Near East Refugee Aid group said Friday. Israel claimed without immediate evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy.

The strike killed several people employed by a transportation company that the aid group was using to bring supplies to the Emirates Red Crescent Hospital in Rafah, said Sandra Rasheed, Anera’s director for the Palestinian territories.

The strike happened Thursday on the Salah al-Din Road in the Gaza Strip and hit the convoy’s first vehicle. Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee posted to the social platform X that “gunmen seized a car at the head of the convoy (a jeep) and began driving.”

UAE restores water networks

Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3’ has commenced the restoration and operation of damaged and destroyed water networks in northern Gaza. This initiative follows the signing of an MoU with Gaza Municipality, as part of the UAE’s efforts to provide urgent humanitarian solutions and funding to restore water wells and reservoirs.

Israeli military strikes ‘terror cell’

The Israeli military struck the West Bank city of Jenin, authorities said Friday, the third day of heavy fighting in the Palestinian territory. The Israeli military says it “struck a terrorist cell”. Such airstrikes, while common over the months-long Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, have been rare in the West Bank. Israel says the raids across the northern West Bank are aimed at preventing attacks.

