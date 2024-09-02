Protests across Israel mount pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to reach hostage deal

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 September,2024 01:10 PM IST  |  Jerusalem
IANS

Around 700,000 people participated in demonstrations on main roads and at junctions nationwide, with 550,000 attending the central rally in Tel Aviv

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis rallied across the country on Sunday, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza.


Around 700,000 people participated in demonstrations on main roads and at junctions nationwide, with 550,000 attending the central rally in Tel Aviv, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israel's Ynet news site.



The protests began in the morning after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the recovery of six hostages' bodies and continued through the night.


In Tel Aviv, an emotional demonstration took place outside the Kirya military base, the IDF's headquarters. Protesters waved Israeli flags and chanted "A deal -- Now!" Many carried posters featuring the hostages. There are still 101 hostages in Gaza, with about half presumed dead due to either Hamas attacks or Israeli bombings.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, addressed the crowd, claiming that there is "a deal proposal on the table" but that Netanyahu refuses to accept it to avoid losing support from his coalition of pro-settler leaders.

Later in the night, thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv set fire on the Ayalon Highway, temporarily blocking the main freeway. Police said they dispersed the crowd and reported at least 12 arrests nationwide.

By nightfall, cinemas, theatres, museums, universities, restaurants, cafes, pubs, and other businesses across the country remained closed in solidarity with the protest.

The demonstrations are expected to continue into Monday with a general strike. Arnon Bar-David, secretary-general of the Histadrut, Israel's largest workers' organization, announced the strike on live television, accusing Netanyahu of hindering the deal due to "political considerations."

The protests followed the recovery of the bodies of two women and four men from Gaza. The IDF said they were killed in a Hamas tunnel shortly before soldiers arrived.

The six had been captured alive on October 7, 2023, during Hamas's surprise attack on Israeli communities, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of approximately 250 others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

