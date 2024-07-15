Breaking News
Israeli defence forces strike military targets inside Syria

Israeli defence forces strike military targets inside Syria

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies

In addition, targets used by the air defence system of the Syrian army were attacked.

ISIS fighters in Syria. File Pic/X

Overnight, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked a central headquarters and military infrastructure of the Syrian army.


The IDF said the attack was carried out in response to the launch of two UAVs/drones that were launched in Syria and made their way from Syrian territory towards the area north of Eilat. The drones were successfully intercepted.


"The Syrian regime is responsible for any terrorist activity on its territory and wil bear the consequences for it," said the IDF in a statement. 

Israel also said it tried to assassinate Mohammed Deif, the shadowy leader of the Hamas group’s military wing.

