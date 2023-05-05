Israeli forces kill 3 wanted Palestinians in West Bank

Breaking News
05 May,2023
Palestinian woman who wounded Israeli in stabbing attack also killed in separate incident

Smoke rises during a raid by Israeli security forces in Nablus on Thursday. PicAP

Israeli troops on Thursday killed three Palestinian militants wanted in connection with a shooting attack that killed Lucy Dee—a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters Maya and Rina.


In a rare daytime incursion launched as residents were starting their day, the military said forces entered the heart of the flashpoint city of Nablus and raided an apartment where the men were located. Troops and the suspects exchanged fire and the three men were killed. Israeli shells ripped through the roof of the gunmen’s safe house, leaving nothing but rubble.



Also Read: Israelis block roads in midweek protest


In a separate incident on Thursday near the West Bank town of Hawara, a 26-year-old Palestinian woman who lightly wounded a 20-year-old Israeli in a stabbing attack was killed by Israeli fire.

