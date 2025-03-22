Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Strikes were targeted at an underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, and a military site containing rocket launchers

An Israeli army battle tank deployed along the border with southern Lebanon on March 18. Pic/AFP

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it recently attacked a military site containing underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, and a military site containing rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah terrorist organisation activity was observed.

Earlier, The IDF confirmed that Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas’ prime minister and the senior government figure in the Gaza Strip, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha in that role after the latter was killed in July 2024. As part of his role, al-Dalis was responsible for the functioning of the Hamas terrorist organization’s terror regime in the Gaza Strip, including all of the organization’s systems and their use for terrorist activities.

The killing of al-Dalis, the IDF said, came as over the past 24 hours Israeli forces attacked dozens of targets and terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organisation, including mid-level commanders and senior figures in the political wing of Hamas. This is with the aim, said the IDF, of harming the military and governmental capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation and removing a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.

Cabinet votes to fire internal security service chief

The government of Israel unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end Shin Bet’s head, Ronen Bar’s term in office, the Israeli PM’s Office announced on X on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, it was noted that Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on April 10 or when the Israel Security Agency (ISA)’s new director is appointed, whichever comes first.

As per the Times of Israel, this vote becomes the first time in Israel’s history that a government has fired the Shin Bet’s leader. The meeting to approve his dismissal lasted some three-and-a-half hours.

