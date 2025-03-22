Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Updated on: 22 March,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

Strikes were targeted at an underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, and a military site containing rocket launchers

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

An Israeli army battle tank deployed along the border with southern Lebanon on March 18. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
x
00:00

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it recently attacked a military site containing underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, and a military site containing rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah terrorist organisation activity was observed.


Earlier, The IDF confirmed that Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas’ prime minister and the senior government figure in the Gaza Strip, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha in that role after the latter was killed in July 2024. As part of his role, al-Dalis was responsible for the functioning of the Hamas terrorist organization’s terror regime in the Gaza Strip, including all of the organization’s systems and their use for terrorist activities.


The killing of al-Dalis, the IDF said, came as over the past 24 hours Israeli forces attacked dozens of targets and terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organisation, including mid-level commanders and senior figures in the political wing of Hamas. This is with the aim, said the IDF, of harming the military and governmental capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation and removing a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.


Cabinet votes to fire internal security service chief 

The government of Israel unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end Shin Bet’s head, Ronen Bar’s term in office, the Israeli PM’s Office announced on X on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, it was noted that Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on April 10 or when the Israel Security Agency (ISA)’s new director is appointed, whichever comes first.

As per the Times of Israel, this vote becomes the first time in Israel’s history that a government has fired the Shin Bet’s leader. The meeting to approve his dismissal lasted some three-and-a-half hours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel Lebanon world news International news jerusalem

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK