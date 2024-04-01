Breaking News
Israeli police arrest 16 protesters calling for Netanyahu’s resignation

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Protesters stand in front of the water cannon chanting ‘we will not give up’

Israeli police arrest 16 protesters calling for Netanyahu’s resignation

Protests in front of the Defense Ministry in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Israeli police arrest 16 protesters calling for Netanyahu’s resignation
The Israeli police arrested 16 people in Tel Aviv who were holding large protests demanding the release of hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported. The police said in a statement on Friday that the protestors were arrested for “for disruption of traffic and road blockages.” The police have also imposed an additional nine fines totalling 1,000 shekels (USD 270) for creating disturbances and blocking traffic.


“There were large amounts of protestors who disrupted public order by igniting fires, toppling police barriers, obstructing roads, and scuffling with law enforcement: 16 disorderly individuals were arrested and 9 citations of 1000 shekels (USD 270) were written for disruption of traffic and road blockages,” the statement read.


CNN reported citing a video from the spot showing police using a water cannon to disperse protesters on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and arresting at least one person, who was taken into a police vehicle. The footage shows a number of protesters standing in front of the water cannon, chanting: “We will not give up until things get better.”


3 UN observers, interpreter wounded

Three UN military observers and a Lebanese interpreter were wounded Saturday when a shell exploded near them while patrolling the southern Lebanese border, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said. The military observers are part of the UN Truce Supervision Organization, which supports the UN mission in southern Lebanon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

