Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli strike in central Gaza kills at least 25 people

Updated on: 13 December,2024 11:57 AM IST  |  Deir al-Balah
PTI |

Officials at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip, al-Awda Hospital in the north and al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, reported they received a combined total of 25 bodies from an Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp

An Israeli airstrike hit the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 25 Palestinians and wounding dozens more, Palestinian medics said, just hours after President Joe Biden's national security adviser raised hopes about a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza.


Officials at two hospitals in the Gaza Strip, al-Awda Hospital in the north and al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, reported they received a combined total of 25 bodies from an Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp.


Palestinian medics also reported that over 40 people, most of them children, were receiving treatment at the two hospitals. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the deadly strike.


