Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli strike on school shelter in Gaza kills 15

Israeli strike on school shelter in Gaza kills 15

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Deir al-Balah
Agencies |

Top

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister paid a rare visit to Egypt to discuss regional tensions linked to Israel’s war with Iran-allied groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strike on school shelter in Gaza kills 15

Buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli strike on school shelter in Gaza kills 15
x
00:00

An Israeli strike on a school sheltering the displaced in northern Gaza on Thursday killed at least 15 people, including five children, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.


The Israeli military said the strike targeted dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had gathered at the Abu Hussein school in Jabaliya, an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza where Israel has been waging a major air and ground operation for more than a week.


Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister paid a rare visit to Egypt to discuss regional tensions linked to Israel’s war with Iran-allied groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.


Abbas Araghchi met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi and other top officials on Thursday to discuss ways of de-escalating tensions, according to an Egyptian statement. 

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel and is a close US ally. Araghchi visited Jordan, another close US ally, on Wednesday.

US bombers target Houthi rebels

The US military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels’ attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip hamas palestine world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK