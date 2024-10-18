Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister paid a rare visit to Egypt to discuss regional tensions linked to Israel’s war with Iran-allied groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israeli strike on school shelter in Gaza kills 15 x 00:00

An Israeli strike on a school sheltering the displaced in northern Gaza on Thursday killed at least 15 people, including five children, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who had gathered at the Abu Hussein school in Jabaliya, an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza where Israel has been waging a major air and ground operation for more than a week.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister paid a rare visit to Egypt to discuss regional tensions linked to Israel’s war with Iran-allied groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Abbas Araghchi met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi and other top officials on Thursday to discuss ways of de-escalating tensions, according to an Egyptian statement.

Egypt was the first Arab country to make peace with Israel and is a close US ally. Araghchi visited Jordan, another close US ally, on Wednesday.

US bombers target Houthi rebels

The US military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels’ attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.

