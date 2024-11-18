Authorities said Netanyahu and his family were not at the residence when two flares were fired at it overnight, and there were no injuries

Rescuers douse the flames of a levelled building following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes kill 12 people in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday killed 12 people, according to Palestinian medical officials. Police in Israel, meanwhile, arrested three suspects after flares were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea.

Authorities said Netanyahu and his family were not at the residence when two flares were fired at it overnight, and there were no injuries. A drone launched by Hezbollah struck the residence last month, also when Netanyahu and his family were away.

The police did not provide details about the suspects, but officials pointed to domestic political critics of Netanyahu. Israel’s largely ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, condemned the incident and warned against “an escalation of the violence in the public sphere”.

