Israeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza, including women and kids

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Officials still optimistic about latest peace talks bearing fruit over the next few days

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli bombardment on a residential block in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 18 people overnight, including women and children, health officials said on Tuesday, as Israel and Hamas appeared to be narrowing in on a ceasefire deal to end the 15-month war and release dozens of hostages. Officials have expressed mounting optimism that they can conclude an agreement in the coming days after more than a year of talks that have repeatedly stalled.


Two strikes in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah killed two women and their four children, who ranged in age from 1 month to 9 years old. One of the women was pregnant and the baby did not survive, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies. Another 12 people were killed in two strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis, according to the European Hospital.


There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel says it only targets militants and accuses them of hiding among civilians in shelters and tent camps for the displaced. The Israel Hamas-war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there. A third of the 100 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be dead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

