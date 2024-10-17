Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Qana
Israel meanwhile struck Beirut’s southern suburbs early Wednesday for the first time in nearly a week

A Palestinian boy collects spilled flour at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes have killed at least 15 people in the southern Lebanese town of Qana, which has long been associated with civilian deaths after Israeli strikes during previous conflicts with Hezbollah. Israel meanwhile struck Beirut’s southern suburbs early Wednesday for the first time in nearly a week.


Israel also carried out a wave of airstrikes on the southern city of Nabatiyeh, targeting what it said were Hezbollah militant sites embedded among civilians, without providing evidence. The strikes killed at least five people and destroyed a municipal building, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The city’s mayor, Ahmad Kahil, was among the dead.


Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, accused Israel of “intentionally targeting” a meeting of the municipal council convened to discuss relief efforts. He accused the international community of being “deliberately silent” about Israeli strikes that have killed civilians and attacks on UN peacekeepers.


