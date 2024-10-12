Israel continues to fire at UN peacekeeper positions

People gather in front of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Pic/AP

Listen to this article At least 22 killed in airstrikes in Beirut x 00:00

Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut on Thursday left two neighborhoods smoldering, killed 22 people and wounded 117 others, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The air raid on central Beirut—the deadliest in over a year of war—apparently targeted two residential buildings in separate neighborhoods simultaneously. It brought down one apartment building and wiped out the lower floors of the other.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s National News Agency said that several Sri Lankan peacekeepers have been injured in another Israeli attack targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in southern Lebanon.

The report said an Israeli Merkava tank targeted one of UNIFIL’s observation towers on the main road connecting Tyre to Naqoura, in front of a Lebanese Army checkpoint, injuring the Sri Lankan contingent stationed there.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad head killed

Israel said that it has killed the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, Muhammad Abdullah, in an airstrike in the Nur Shams refugee camp. Abdullah was made the head of the Iran-backed terror group after his predecessor Muhhamad Jabber was killed in a gunbattle in August. Israeli soldiers on the ground seized semi-automatic rifles and flack-jackets found on Abdullah and another terrorist who was also killed in the airstrike.

Lebanon’s PM calls for ceasefire

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for a UN resolution demanding an “immediate” ceasefire with Israel. He urged Israel to stop its attacks on the civilian population and residential areas, saying that 139 people were killed in strikes on Thursday.

Leaders of Jordan, EU nations meet

The leaders of nine European Union countries and Jordan are meeting in Cyprus to come up with ways to de-escalate Middle East tensions. Jordan’s King Abdullah will join the leaders of Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, Portugal and Croatia.

