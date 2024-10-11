At least 21 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza shelter

The Israeli military launched a large-scale air and ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza earlier this week.

Destruction at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Rouweiss. Pics/AFP

An Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip killed at least 21 people on Thursday, with the toll likely to rise, Palestinian medical officials said. Israel has continued to strike at what it says are militant targets across the Palestinian enclave even as attention has shifted to its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran.

The funeral procession of Issam Sallaj, leader of the Balata Brigade militant group, killed by Israel

The military launched a large-scale air and ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza earlier this week. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the bodies were brought, confirmed the toll from the strike in the central town of Deir al-Balah. It said several other people were wounded.

Meanwhile, at least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hospital sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia received the casualties following the strike, which hit the Yemen Al-Saeed hospital’s courtyard where civilians had taken refuge. Separately, four Palestinian youths were reported killed in Nablus, West Bank, when Israeli special forces fired on their vehicle late Wednesday.

