Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > At least 21 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza shelter

At least 21 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza shelter

Updated on: 11 October,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

Top

The Israeli military launched a large-scale air and ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza earlier this week.

At least 21 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza shelter

Destruction at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Rouweiss. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
At least 21 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza shelter
x
00:00

An Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip killed at least 21 people on Thursday, with the toll likely to rise, Palestinian medical officials said. Israel has continued to strike at what it says are militant targets across the Palestinian enclave even as attention has shifted to its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran.


The funeral procession of Issam Sallaj, leader of the Balata Brigade militant group, killed by Israel
The funeral procession of Issam Sallaj, leader of the Balata Brigade militant group, killed by Israel


The military launched a large-scale air and ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza earlier this week. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the bodies were brought, confirmed the toll from the strike in the central town of Deir al-Balah. It said several other people were wounded.


Meanwhile, at least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hospital sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza. The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia received the casualties following the strike, which hit the Yemen Al-Saeed hospital’s courtyard where civilians had taken refuge. Separately, four Palestinian youths were reported killed in Nablus, West Bank, when Israeli special forces fired on their vehicle late Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news israel Lebanon gaza strip palestine hamas International news news Attack School

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK