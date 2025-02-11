Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli army man to face universal jurisdiction over alleged Gaza house demolition

Israeli army man to face 'universal jurisdiction' over alleged Gaza house demolition

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  The Hague
Agencies |

Top

Vagdani is a survivor of Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack on an Israeli music festival.

Israeli army man to face 'universal jurisdiction' over alleged Gaza house demolition

A protest in Jerusalem demanding the release of Israeli hostages. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli army man to face 'universal jurisdiction' over alleged Gaza house demolition
x
00:00

An Israeli army reservist’s dream vacation in Brazil ended abruptly last month over an accusation that he committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Yuval Vagdani woke up on January 4 to a flurry of missed calls from family members and Israel’s Foreign Ministry with an urgent warning: A pro-Palestinian legal group had convinced a federal judge in Brazil to open a war crimes investigation for his alleged participation in the demolition of civilian homes in Gaza.


A frightened Vagdani fled the country on a commercial flight the next day to avoid the grip of a powerful legal concept called “universal jurisdiction”, which allows governments to prosecute people for the most serious crimes regardless of where they are allegedly committed.


Vagdani is a survivor of Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack on an Israeli music festival. The case against him was brought by the Hind Rajab Foundation, a group based in Belgium named after a young girl who Palestinians say was killed early in the war by Israeli fire as she and her family fled Gaza City. Aided by geolocation data, the group built its case around Vagdani’s own social media posts, including  a photograph that showed him in uniform in Gaza.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel brazil gaza strip world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK