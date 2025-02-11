Vagdani is a survivor of Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack on an Israeli music festival.

An Israeli army reservist’s dream vacation in Brazil ended abruptly last month over an accusation that he committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Yuval Vagdani woke up on January 4 to a flurry of missed calls from family members and Israel’s Foreign Ministry with an urgent warning: A pro-Palestinian legal group had convinced a federal judge in Brazil to open a war crimes investigation for his alleged participation in the demolition of civilian homes in Gaza.

A frightened Vagdani fled the country on a commercial flight the next day to avoid the grip of a powerful legal concept called “universal jurisdiction”, which allows governments to prosecute people for the most serious crimes regardless of where they are allegedly committed.

Vagdani is a survivor of Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack on an Israeli music festival. The case against him was brought by the Hind Rajab Foundation, a group based in Belgium named after a young girl who Palestinians say was killed early in the war by Israeli fire as she and her family fled Gaza City. Aided by geolocation data, the group built its case around Vagdani’s own social media posts, including a photograph that showed him in uniform in Gaza.

