Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Israels Netanyahu meets Biden in NYC

Israel’s Netanyahu meets Biden in NYC

Updated on: 21 September,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

The White House was tight-lipped ahead of the Wednesday meeting, declining to offer any more details on what would be on Biden’s agenda for the discussions

Israel’s Netanyahu meets Biden in NYC

Netanyahu has been a frequent visitor to the White House over the years. Pics/AP

Listen to this article
Israel’s Netanyahu meets Biden in NYC
x
00:00

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to have his long-coveted meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday—bringing together the two leaders for the first time since the Israeli leader took office at the helm of his country’s far-right government late last year.


Netanyahu has been a frequent visitor to the White House over the years, and Israeli leaders are typically invited within weeks of taking office. The lengthy delay in setting up the meeting with Biden and the White House decision to hold the meeting in New York rather than Washington have been widely interpreted in Israel as signs of US displeasure with Netanyahu’s new government.


Also read: Israeli top court hears first challenge to judicial overhaul


“Meeting at the White House symbolizes close relations and friendship and honor, and the denial of that shows exactly the opposite,” said Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israeli relations at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University. The White House was tight-lipped ahead of the Wednesday meeting, declining to offer any more details on what would be on Biden’s agenda for the discussions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
world news new york white house benjamin netanyahu news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK