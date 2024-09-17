Breaking News
Italy PM Meloni, other leaders wish PM Modi on his 74th birthday

Updated on: 17 September,2024 10:51 PM IST  |  Rome
Meloni, who has been serving as the prime minister of Italy since October 2022, also shared a photograph of herself shaking hands with the Indian prime minister

PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni. Pic/X

PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni. Pic/X

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to X to wish a happy birthday to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday and said they will continue to strengthen the ties between the two countries.


Meloni, 47, who has been serving as the prime minister of Italy since October 2022, also shared a photograph of herself shaking hands with the Indian prime minister.




“Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi . I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us,” Meloni wrote on X.

Modi thanked her for her "kind wishes" and said, "India and Italy will continue to collaborate for the global good".

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also extended his best wishes on Modi's birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and continued success in your leadership. May you achieve great milestones and inspire many," Oli said in a post on X.

Modi thanked Oli for his "warm wishes", saying he was looking forward to working closely with him to advance India-Nepal bilateral partnership.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth also wished Modi on his birthday and said, "I wish you good health and success in your earnest endeavour to make our world a better place." Appreciating his "kind wishes", Modi said Mauritius is India's close partner in "our endeavours for a better future for our people and humanity". Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat. He was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a historic third time on June 9, 2024.

Modi spent most of his day in Odisha during which he launched the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi recalled how he used to visit his mother on his birthday and take her blessings.

