‘It’s a bird! It’s a plane!’ ...it’s both, in Alaska!

For the third straight year, Esther Keim has been flying low and slow in a small plane over rural parts of south-central Alaska, dropping frozen turkeys to those who can’t run to a store.

Esther Keim flying low to drop a ‘turkey bomb’ (circled). Pic/AP

In the remotest reaches of Alaska, there’s no relying on DoorDash to have Thanksgiving dinner—or any dinner—delivered. But some residents living well off the grid nevertheless have turkeys this holiday, thanks to the Alaska Turkey Bomb.

Only about 20 per cent of Alaska is accessible by road. Using a small plane she had rebuilt with her father, Keim launched her turkey delivery mission a few years back after learning of a family living off the land nearby who had little for Thanksgiving dinner.

