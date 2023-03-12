Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Japan marks 12th anniversary of 2011s earthquake

Japan marks 12th anniversary of 2011’s earthquake

Updated on: 12 March,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Top

Some residents in the tsunami-hit northern regions of Iwate and Miyagi walked down to the coast to pray for their loved ones, and the 2,519 whose remains were never found

Japan marks 12th anniversary of 2011’s earthquake

People watch fireworks during a memorial in Futaba on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Japan, on Saturday, marked the 12th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster of 2011. A minute of silence was observed, as concerns grew ahead of the planned release of the treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, and the government’s return to nuclear energy. 


The 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that ravaged large parts of Japan's northeastern coast on March 11, 2011, left more than 22,000 people dead. The nation went silent at 2.46 pm, the moment the earthquake struck.



Also Read: Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio to visit India on March 20


Some residents in the tsunami-hit northern regions of Iwate and Miyagi walked down to the coast to pray for their loved ones, and the 2,519 whose remains were never found. 

At an elementary school in Sendai, north of Fukushima, participants released hundreds of colourful balloons in memory of the lives lost. In Tokyo, dozens gathered at an anniversary event in a park, and anti-nuclear activists staged a rally.

22K
No of people who died during March 11, 2011 earthquake

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news japan earthquake tsunami news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK