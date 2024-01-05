Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Japan quake death toll goes up to 84

Japan quake death toll goes up to 84

Updated on: 05 January,2024 06:04 AM IST  |  Suzu
Agencies |

Top

More than 330 people have been injured, at least 25 of them seriously

Japan quake death toll goes up to 84

People walk past fallen utility poles and damaged buildings. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Japan quake death toll goes up to 84
x
00:00

Rescuers braved the cold in a race against time as they searched for survivors along Japan’s western coastline Thursday after a powerful earthquake earlier in the week smashed homes and left at least 84 people dead and 51 missing. More than 330 people have been injured, at least 25 of them seriously.


A downpour and possible snow were expected, raising the risk of landslides. A list of those officially missing released overnight grew from 15 to 51 people in three cities, including a 13-year-old boy. Some earlier reported missing have been found but more names were coming in, officials said.


Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by more aftershocks, adding to the dozens that followed Monday’s magnitude 7.6 temblor centered near Noto, about 300 km from Tokyo. The quake set off tsunami warnings, followed by waves measuring more than 1 meter (3 feet) in some places.


Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the number of troops dispatched for rescue operations has increased to 4,600. About 34,000 people are staying in evacuation centers, and some said they were hungry and cold, unable to sleep and afraid.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news japan earthquake

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK