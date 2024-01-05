More than 330 people have been injured, at least 25 of them seriously

People walk past fallen utility poles and damaged buildings. Pic/AP

Japan quake death toll goes up to 84

Rescuers braved the cold in a race against time as they searched for survivors along Japan’s western coastline Thursday after a powerful earthquake earlier in the week smashed homes and left at least 84 people dead and 51 missing. More than 330 people have been injured, at least 25 of them seriously.

A downpour and possible snow were expected, raising the risk of landslides. A list of those officially missing released overnight grew from 15 to 51 people in three cities, including a 13-year-old boy. Some earlier reported missing have been found but more names were coming in, officials said.

Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by more aftershocks, adding to the dozens that followed Monday’s magnitude 7.6 temblor centered near Noto, about 300 km from Tokyo. The quake set off tsunami warnings, followed by waves measuring more than 1 meter (3 feet) in some places.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the number of troops dispatched for rescue operations has increased to 4,600. About 34,000 people are staying in evacuation centers, and some said they were hungry and cold, unable to sleep and afraid.

