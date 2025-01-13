Breaking News
Jeff Bezos’ rocket launch nixed

Updated on: 14 January,2025 10:07 AM IST  |  Cape Canaveral
Agencies |

Top

The 320-foot New Glenn rocket was supposed to blast off with a prototype satellite from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station but there was an unspecified rocket issue in the final minutes of the countdown

Jeff Bezos' rocket launch nixed

The rocket named after former astronaut John Glenn. Pic/AFP

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin called off the debut launch of its massive new rocket early Monday because of technical trouble. The 320-foot New Glenn rocket was supposed to blast off with a prototype satellite from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station but there was an unspecified rocket issue in the final minutes of the countdown.


united states of america

