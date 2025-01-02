Officials said that the timeline for transferring the flight recorder will be determined in coordination with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

Investigators at the site. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jeju Air crash: Flight data recorder to be sent to US x 00:00

The South Korean government announced on Wednesday that it will send the flight data recorder from the crashed Jeju Air plane to the US for further analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that the timeline for transferring the flight recorder will be determined in coordination with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Recovered from the wreckage of the Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft at Muan International Airport, the flight recorder was found to have sustained external damage, including a missing connector that links the data storage unit to its power source.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever