Home > News > World News > Article > Jimmy Carter the 39th US president passes away at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, passes away at 100

Updated on: 30 December,2024 10:03 AM IST  |  Washington DC
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, the former US President decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care

Former US President Jimmy Carter. Pic/AFP

Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (US local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, as reported by the Washington Post, citing his son James E Carter III.


Carter's son confirmed his death but did not provide an immediate cause. According to the Carter Center's statement from February 2023, after a series of hospital stays, the former US President decided to stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care. In recent years, he had been treated for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumours that spread to his liver and brain.


Throughout his lifetime, Jimmy Carter wore many hats. He was a small-town peanut farmer, a US Navy veteran, and the governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. He became the first president from the Deep South since 1837 and the only Democrat elected president between Lyndon B Johnson and Bill Clinton's terms in the White House.


As the 39th President of the US, Carter is remembered for the signing of the Camp David Accords, which led to the first significant Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the Six-Day War of 1967 and a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt that has endured.

In recognition of his efforts, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development," according to the Nobel Prize statement.

The Washington Post report also highlighted Carter's role in pushing through the Panama Canal treaties, which placed the critical waterway under Panamanian control, improving US relations with Latin American neighbours.

Taking advantage of the opening made by US President Richard Nixon, Carter granted full diplomatic recognition to China and made human rights a central theme of American foreign policy, the report added.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden mourned the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, describing him as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.

In a statement, the Bidens reflected on Carter's lifelong commitment to peace, civil rights, and humanitarian efforts, noting his global impact and his legacy of compassion and moral clarity.

In a statement released by the White House, they said, "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe"

"To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff - from the earliest days to the final ones - we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy", the statement added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

