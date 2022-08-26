Breaking News
Joe Biden forgives millions of student loans

Updated on: 26 August,2022 09:55 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |



Biden’s plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely, according to the administration

US President Joe Biden. Pic/AFP


President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House.


The move could boost support for his fellow Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists said it may fuel inflation and some Republicans questioned whether the president had legal authority to cancel the debt. Biden’s plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely, according to the administration. 

The actions are “for families that need them the most - working and middle class people hit especially hard during the pandemic,” Biden said. “I will never apologise for helping working Americans and middle class, especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefited the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations,” Biden said, referring to a Republican tax cut passed under ex-President Donald Trump. Borrower balances have been frozen since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, with no payments required on most federal student loans since March 2020.


Joe Biden white house world news

